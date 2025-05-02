May 5 is Red Dress Day in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2025

Red Dress Day is held annually on May 5 to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit+ people in Canada and remind all residents that each person has a role to play in ending violence.

"On Red Dress Day, we stand alongside the families and communities impacted by interpersonal violence against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit+ people," Minister Responsible for First Nations Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "Our government is working toward a safer future for all by providing funding opportunities to organizations and grassroots initiatives that empower awareness and safety in Indigenous communities."

The Ministry of Government Relations provides grant funding of $800,000 through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund, with $400,000 provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE). This fund supports initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit+ individuals.

Applications for the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund are currently being accepted. More details and the application form can be found at saskatchewan.ca.

"As we work to help prevent violence that disproportionately affects Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit People, it is important for us to honour the people we have lost," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We are committed to continuing this important work so that Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit People, and all people can live safely in our communities."

In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest $31.7 million into interpersonal violence programs and services through the Ministry of Justice. Additionally, the government is investing $3.8 million into 16 agencies over the next two years to enhance interpersonal violence programming and support, as part of its partnership with the federal National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"Red Dress Day is meant to draw attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ and to honour their families," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "As a government we have taken numerous steps to create safer communities, and develop and support education and prevention programs that decrease violence and discrimination."

A national call line is available to provide emotional assistance related to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+. Call 1-844-413-6649 for immediate support.

