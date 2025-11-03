Saskatchewan Proclaims Skilled Trade and Technology Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed the first week of November (November 2-8) as Skilled Trade and Technology Week in Saskatchewan. This week promotes and raises awareness of the opportunities in the skilled trade and technology sectors.

"Apprentices and skilled tradespeople are in high demand in Saskatchewan," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "This week recognizes the value that skilled tradespeople bring to our economy and quality of life. These are rewarding, hands-on careers that give people the opportunity to solve complex problems and make an impact on communities across our province."

Skills Canada Saskatchewan is recognizing the week through an online campaign, "Building Saskatchewan's Future through Skills" and aims to provide educators with information and resources about the history of the skilled trades in Saskatchewan, in-demand trades in the province and the future of trades training. The campaign will be shared from Skills Canada Saskatchewan's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Skills Canada Saskatchewan hosts an annual Olympic style skills competition for dozens of competition categories in the trade and tech sectors. They also offer summer camps that introduce participants to construction, cooking, welding and game design; and host Trade and Tech Days at schools across the province where Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition alumni share their success stories.

"Skilled Trade and Technology Week is a pivotal week for us," Skills Canada Saskatchewan Executive Director Krystal Nieckar said. "We have an opportunity to shine the light on trades and technologies as incredible opportunities for young people. We work with our partners throughout the year to showcase how careers in these sectors enable young people to thrive, grow and stay in Saskatchewan."

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) promotes skilled trades careers to youth through the Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship program. Participants complete 12 activities, including interviewing a journeyperson and completing the Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course. Those who register as apprentices within five years receive 300 trade time hours and have their fees waived for apprenticeship registration and Level 1 technical training. Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship representatives travel across the province to promote the program and highlight the benefits of apprenticeship and skilled trades careers.

"Over the last couple of years, we have observed growth in total apprentice numbers and new apprentice registrations," SATCC CEO Jeff Ritter said. "We encourage young people to consider registering for the SYA program to find out if a skilled trades career might be right for them."

As of June 30, 2025, there were 7,166 total apprentices in Saskatchewan, a six per cent increase over the previous year.

Educators interested in promoting careers in the skilled trade and technology sectors are encouraged to connect with Skills Canada Saskatchewan to host a Trade and Tech Day at their school; invite apprentices, journeypersons or other industry representatives to deliver classroom presentations; or administer the SYA program.

To learn more about Skills Canada Saskatchewan, visit: skillscanadasask.com.

To learn more about apprenticeship in Saskatchewan, visit: saskapprenticeship.ca.

