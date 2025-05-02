New Contactless Kayak Rentals Coming to Elkhorn Creek by Summer 2025

Georgetown/Scott County, Kentucky launches contactless kayak rentals—easy, affordable access to Elkhorn Creek

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgetown/Scott County, Kentucky, is making getting out on the water easier by installing a contactless kayak rental station—coming to Cardome Park, with a second location planned for later this summer. The kayaks are rented through a partnership between the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission and Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation. Rent Fun stations will provide convenient Elkhorn Creek access for residents and visitors.“We love helping people discover the natural beauty right here in Georgetown,” said Drew Beckett, Executive Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Parks & Recreation. “This is an easy, affordable way to get outside and enjoy our creek without needing your gear.”Rent Fun is a leading provider of contactless outdoor equipment rentals with over 100 stations across the United States. Their mobile app-based platform lets users quickly rent and unlock kayaks using their phone. Simply download the app, create an account in seconds, scan the QR code at the station, and hit the water. Rentals include paddles and life jackets, which must be worn at all times while on the water. The system is fully self-service and available daily during park hours.“This project checks all the boxes—fun, accessible, visitor and community-focused,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott Tourism Commission. “We’re thrilled to bring another outdoor activity to life that locals and visitors of all ages can enjoy.”The effort is part of a broader initiative to invest in quality-of-life amenities for residents while boosting tourism.“This is an exciting addition for Georgetown,” said Mayor Burney Jenkins. “Making outdoor recreation more accessible supports wellness and adds another reason to visit and explore our city.”“It’s a great example of what we can accomplish when local agencies work together,” added Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington. “We’re always looking for ways to showcase Scott County’s natural beauty—and this is a perfect fit.”The Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting celebration at Cardome Park ​​on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 am.To learn more about outdoor recreation in Georgetown/Scott County, visit:More information about Rent.Fun can be found at:ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

