Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders Named Recipient of David Lose Award

Katie Posey presents Lori Saunders the David Lose Award

It’s been a privilege to partner with them to support the programs, green spaces, and recreational experiences that make our community such a vibrant place to live and visit.” — Lori Saunders

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Office announced today that Executive Director Lori Cooper Saunders has been honored with the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society ’s 2025 David Lose Award for her work in developing partnerships with and steadfast dedication to Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation. Saunders’ leadership and vision have helped to bring the highest standard of recreational opportunities to Georgetown and enhanced the quality of life for the community.“I’m incredibly humbled to receive the David Lose Award. Georgetown and Scott County are special because of the people who pour their hearts into this community, and our Parks & Recreation team is at the center of that spirit. It’s been a privilege to partner with them to support the programs, green spaces, and recreational experiences that make our community such a vibrant place to live and visit. This recognition truly reflects the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to creating a healthy, active, and welcoming Georgetown–Scott County. I am excited about all the good work still ahead of us,” Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism said.A long-time and passionate tourism professional, Saunders currently serves as president of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (KACVB), vice chair of Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region, a board member of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA), and the Kentucky Delegate for the Southeast Tourism Society’s Legislative Team.A graduate of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Marketing College, Saunders and the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism team have earned multiple KTIA Traverse Awards over the years, including recognitions in 2024 and 2025 for major initiatives such as the multi-jurisdictional “Kentucky After Dark”, “Horses, Horsepower, and Hollars” projects, and the regional “Joy Ride” campaign. Award-winning efforts for Georgetown/Scott County include “That’s Georgetown, KY for Ya!” and the “Bourbon Genesis” campaigns. She was also named KTIA Member of the Year in 2022, Georgetown, KY Citizen of the Year in 2018, and Georgetown Woman of the Year in 2014.Saunders has a strong record of support for the downtown Georgetown business district and Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation ( GSC Parks ) through fundraising and grant opportunities, her collaboration with the parks department to coordinate special events with the public and business community, and marketing GSC Parks throughout Kentucky through attendance at state and national tourism events.The David Lose Award is presented annually by the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society to an agency, organization or individual that has “developed and/or established a successful partnership or relationship to significantly help advance and impact the cause of the parks and recreation movement and whose dedication to the field parallels the same dedication and zeal towards parks, recreation and conservation that was exhibited by the late David Lose.” Lose was a landscape architect whose greatest professional interest was parks and recreation and who spearheaded notable park projects in Nashville, TN.“While Lori has invested many hours in planning recreational events and opportunities for the community of Georgetown, she has also fought for funding and better partnerships that bridge the gap between local business owners and the world of recreation as well,” said Katie Posey, Pavilion Recreation Manager at Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation, who nominated Saunders. “Tourism is the largest industry in the world but fueling many tourism destinations are the recreational opportunities offered.“Lori believes in our community and its natural green space, gardens, historic lands and beautiful waterways. She has helped with initiatives that encourage a healthy lifestyle and physical activity within parks and has truly built a healthy partnership between tourism and parks,” Posey added. “We look forward to seeing continued progress for the community through our joint partnership with her.”Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins cited Saunders’ excellent leadership as executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.“Lori continues to be an asset to Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation and the City of Georgetown by building relationships and keeping our community engagement at an all-time high in improving citizens’ quality of life,” he said.“Georgetown and Scott County are incredibly proud of our tourism director for being honored with the David Lose Award, one of Kentucky’s most respected statewide recognitions in parks and recreation,” added Scott County Judge/Executive Joe Pat Covington. “Lori’s leadership continues to strengthen our local economy, elevate our outdoor assets and enhance the visitor experience for everyone who comes to enjoy Scott County.”The award was presented at Kentucky Recreation and Park Society’s annual Conference and Trade Show, held November 12-14, 2025, at General Butler State Resort Park in Carrollton, KY.For more information about Georgetown/Scott County, visit www.georgetownky.com About the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society | KRPS was organized in 1954 as a nonprofit professional association for Kentucky’s parks and recreation professionals. Its mission is to further the growth and development of recreation and park services in Kentucky. This is accomplished by providing conferences, workshops, technical assistance, advocacy and other exchanges of information that enable each professional to become effective in improving the quality of life in Kentucky communities. The Society is affiliate member of the National Recreation and Park Association, headquartered in Ashburn, VA.About GSC PARKS | Georgetown–Scott County Parks & Recreation is all about creating fun, connection and community. From beautiful parks and trails to exciting programs and special events, GSC Parks is here to help residents of all ages stay active, engaged and inspired. With more than 350 acres of parkland, recreation centers, athletic fields and aquatic facilities, there’s always something happening. Whether it is joining a fitness class, cheering on a youth team or enjoying a festival, GSC Parks is dedicated to making every experience a memorable one.ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming soon: Limestone Distillery. Accommodations: 80+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.