BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Ski & Board Shop Adds Black Crows Skis to Breckenridge Lineup

AMR Ski & Board Shop has announced the addition of Black Crows skis to its Breckenridge rental and retail offerings. Known for their innovation and performance, Black Crows skis are a popular choice among advanced skiers seeking agility, power, and precision across a variety of terrain.

The new line includes several all-mountain and freeride models, expanding AMR’s equipment selection ahead of the 2025/26 ski season. The shop’s team of experienced techs will be available to guide skiers through the features of each model and assist with demos and fittings.

A Word from the Owner

"Black Crows is a respected name in performance skiing. We’re proud to bring this level of quality to our Breckenridge community," said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.



About AMR Ski & Board Shop

AMR Ski & Board Shop is located at 400 North Park Avenue, Suite 9A, Breckenridge, CO 80424. Serving the community since 1982, AMR offers ski and snowboard rentals, sales, and service backed by expert knowledge and personalized care.

