Ray’s Auto Body in Ogden, UT, debuts a newly designed website to improve access to service information, estimates, and shop communication.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray’s Auto Body Launches New Website to Improve Customer Experience

Ray’s Auto Body, a long-standing collision repair provider in Ogden, Utah, has launched a newly designed website to make it easier for customers to access service information, request estimates, and communicate with the shop directly. The upgrade is part of the company’s continued investment in customer care and operational transparency.

The new site features streamlined navigation and mobile responsiveness, helping customers quickly find essential information about services such as auto body repair, frame straightening, dent removal, and insurance claim assistance. Designed with user experience in mind, the platform ensures that both new and returning customers can interact with Ray’s Auto Body more efficiently.

The website also provides clear contact details, directions to the shop, and updated descriptions of the full range of services available. With this digital upgrade, Ray’s Auto Body reinforces its role as a dependable, locally trusted repair center committed to quality workmanship and customer support.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Our new website reflects our promise to make auto body repair as transparent and stress-free as possible for every customer.”

– Gary Ellis, Owner, Ray’s Auto Body

About Ray’s Auto Body

Ray’s Auto Body has served the Ogden community since 1964. As a family-owned and operated shop, it has built a reputation for dependable collision repair, expert craftsmanship, and long-lasting customer relationships. The team combines decades of experience with state-of-the-art equipment to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition, offering a lifetime warranty on all repairs. They are located at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 84404.

