My Auto Doctor Welcomes Courtney Franklin as New Service Advisor

My Auto Doctor welcomes Courtney Franklin to its Odessa, TX team as a new service advisor, strengthening customer communication and service coordination.

Courtney brings great energy, professionalism, and a passion for customer care—exactly what we value at My Auto Doctor.”
— Jeramee Carson, Owner

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The auto repair industry is evolving rapidly, and one of the most important factors in a successful shop today is clear, reliable customer communication. To support this commitment, My Auto Doctor is excited to announce that Courtney Franklin has joined the team as its newest service advisor.

Franklin brings years of customer-facing experience and a strong understanding of automotive service operations, making her a valuable addition to the growing Odessa-based shop.

Word from the Owner
"Courtney brings great energy, professionalism, and a passion for customer care—exactly what we value at My Auto Doctor," said Jeramee Carson, Owner of My Auto Doctor.

Committed to Odessa and Continuous Improvement
Adding Courtney Franklin to the service team reflects My Auto Doctor’s commitment to continuous improvement and personalized service. Whether it’s a routine oil change or complex diagnostics, customers can count on a streamlined experience guided by Franklin’s expertise and friendly support.

Local drivers in need of professional and attentive service can visit My Auto Doctor at 1906 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763, United States or call (432) 529-4311.

