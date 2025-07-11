Circle & Square Auto Care in Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, debuts a new website aimed at delivering a more transparent, customer-friendly auto repair experience.

Our goal was to create a site that reflects how we serve our community—clear, honest, and easy to navigate” — Nate Patton

PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle & Square Auto Care Launches New Website to Enhance Transparency and Auto Service Experience

In an effort to make trustworthy auto care more accessible and transparent, Circle & Square Auto Care has launched a new website tailored to the needs of local drivers. The updated platform is designed to reflect the company’s core values of honesty, clarity, and customer-first service.

The new website gives customers a streamlined experience with clear navigation, easy appointment booking, and straightforward service explanations. The site’s mobile-friendly design ensures that users can connect with the shop no matter where they are—whether they need quick maintenance or more involved diagnostic work.

A Word from the Owner

“Our goal was to create a site that reflects how we serve our community—clear, honest, and easy to navigate,” said Nate Patton.

About Circle & Square Auto Care

Located at 10953 Rhody Dr, Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA, Circle & Square Auto Care is a locally owned and operated repair shop committed to ethical auto service. The shop provides diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and full-service repairs on most makes and models. Known for transparency, technical excellence, and community focus, the team prioritizes repairs that make sense over unnecessary sales.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.circleandsquare.com.

