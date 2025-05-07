AMR Ski & Board Shop Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

AMR Ski & Board Shop introduces a newly redesigned website to streamline rentals and improve the user experience for visitors in Breckenridge, Colorado.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Ski & Board Shop, a locally owned rental shop serving Breckenridge since 1982, has launched a redesigned website to improve access to ski and snowboard rentals. With streamlined navigation, mobile optimization, and clear service info, the new site simplifies planning for mountain visitors.

Known for its convenient location between the City Market Plaza and the Gondola, AMR provides high-quality ski and snowboard gear along with expert local support. The updated website reflects the shop’s ongoing commitment to efficient service and a welcoming customer experience.

A Word from the Owner

“Our new website makes it easier than ever for visitors to gear up and get on the mountain,” said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.

About AMR Ski & Board Shop

AMR Ski & Board Shop is a trusted ski and snowboard rental provider located at 400 North Park Avenue, Suite 9A, Breckenridge, CO 80424. With over 40 years of experience, AMR offers expert guidance, quality equipment, and friendly service to help visitors enjoy Breckenridge’s world-class slopes. Learn more at their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

