Teresa Mirabella-Moran Selected as Top President and Chief Creative Officer of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Mirabella-Moran, President and Chief Creative Officer at MLC Expert Consulting, was recently selected as Top President and Chief Creative Officer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to five decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Mirabella-Moran has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Mirabella-Moran is the President and Chief Creative Officer at MLC Expert Consulting, a multi-media company that offers comprehensive marketing solutions tailored to your business needs, strategically creating and executing campaigns that maximize their clients’ reach and engagement across multiple platforms. Whether it's through eye-catching print media or dynamic digital content, they ensure the clients’ brands stand out in a competitive market. They also provide their clients with one-on-one support and creative solutions to all of their business challenges.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to management, marketing communications and consulting, small business marketing, email marketing, brand and graphic design, social media marketing, market research, logo and print design, and content and event marketing.Prior to her career, Ms. Mirabella-Moran earned her Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of La Verne. From her first position of Senior Accountant at Disney to her current position of President at MLC Expert Consulting, Ms. Mirabella-Moran has held numerous positions in accounting, management, leadership, sales, and marketing.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Mirabella-Moran has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded the Gold Winner of the Medical Design Excellence Award for the Envision E700 Wound Therapy Surface and the Inventors Award for her work on a high-frequency chest wall oscillation system. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top President and Chief Creative Officer of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Mirabella-Moran for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Mirabella-Moran attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time outdoors, bike riding, hiking, and traveling. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.mlcexpert.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

