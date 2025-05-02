Saint Elizabeth University Launches Inaugural Brick by Brick Gala in Celebration of 125 Years of Impact

During the 2025 Brick by Brick Gala, SEU welcomed a new class of esteemed individuals into its Hall of Fame, celebrating alumnae/i and supporters whose lives reflect the university's enduring mission.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) proudly hosted its inaugural Brick by Brick Gala on May 1, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, in celebration of its 125th anniversary, marking a transformative milestone in the institution’s storied history. The gala served as a tribute to the enduring legacy built by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth and generations of students, faculty, alumni, trustees, and benefactors who have laid the foundation of an institution rooted in faith, service, learning, and community.Held in an atmosphere of joy and reflection, the Brick by Brick Gala celebrated the intentional and collective effort that has sustained SEU across generations. The theme "Brick by Brick" echoed the courage to innovate, the will to persevere, and the faith to believe in what is possible, especially in moments of uncertainty. Attendees were reminded that each member of the SEU community has contributed to a legacy that continues to shape lives of meaning, purpose, and impact."This celebration was not only about honoring the past, but about building the future," said Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University. "We shone a light on the many hands and hearts that have carried this institution forward—from our pioneering founders to the present-day champions of our mission. The Brick by Brick Gala served as a reminder that our strength lies in community, and our future will be shaped by the values we uphold and the unity we foster.""This evening, we honored more than a milestone; we affirmed a legacy," said Michael Smullen, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Saint Elizabeth University. "As we look toward the future, we recommit ourselves to building, brick by brick, a more just, compassionate, and inspired world."Honoring Those Who Embody SEU's MissionAs part of the evening’s festivities, SEU proudly presented the Spirit of Saint Elizabeth Award to two honorees whose leadership and service reflect the values and mission of the university:• The Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth• The City of NewarkThe award recognizes organizations that uplift others, create meaningful opportunities, and demonstrate ethical leadership and a commitment to transformative change.In addition, SEU welcomed a new class of esteemed individuals into its Hall of Fame, celebrating alumnae/i and supporters whose lives reflect the university's enduring mission:• Lorena Tyson '55 – A trailblazing educator and community advocate from Montclair, NJ, whose distinguished career broke barriers and advanced educational equity.• Maureen O’Neill Lavin '67 – A renowned trial lawyer and healthcare ethicist whose work bridges law, faith, and community service.• Yolanda Kunz '68 – An early childhood educator and philanthropist whose interfaith initiatives and generosity have shaped Holocaust remembrance and student support.• Elaine Grillo '77 – An educator and university trustee whose dedication to teaching and philanthropy continues to elevate student research and educational excellence.Each honoree embodies the SEU legacy of leadership, integrity, and service, serving as an inspiration for current and future generations.Saint Elizabeth University extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors whose generosity made the Brick by Brick Gala possible:Sister Kelligar Sponsor• PSE&GMother Xavier Sponsors• Sook May Ong ’001 and Marios Hadjieleftheriou• Yolanda J. ’68 and Raymond Kunz• Elaine ’77 and Anthony Grillo• Marianne Dolan Weber ’80, Marianne Rose Driscoll, and the Heartfelt Wings Foundation• Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth• Atlantic Health System• Otis ElevatorPelican Sponsors• Gary B. and Larissia Crosby• Gailon McGowan, BMW of Bridgewater• BASF• Diocese of PatersonEagle Sponsors• ConnectOne Bank• CapinCrouse• BCG Connect• Alumnae/i Association of the College of Saint Elizabeth & University• The O’Hara Project• Donna McNamaraAs SEU looks ahead to the next chapter of its mission-driven journey, the university celebrates all who have helped build a foundation for the future—brick by brick.To learn more about Saint Elizabeth University’s mission, programs, and upcoming events, please visit www.steu.edu or stay connected with the latest news and happenings by following the university’s activity on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.