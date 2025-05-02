Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,688 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Crash In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle crash that occurred Thursday morning in Cecil County.

The victim is identified as Sean Earl Ruffin, 60, of Cecil County. Ruffin was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cecil County Emergency Medical Services.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on May 1, 2025, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to a crash between a car and a bicycle on westbound Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Cedar Corner Road in Perryville, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ruffin was riding east in a bike lane, traveling against traffic, before he was struck by a Nissan Rogue that was attempting to turn onto eastbound Pulaski Highway from Cedar Corner Road. Investigators do not believe impairment was a contributing factor.

Once completed, the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine whether charges will be filed. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perryville Police Department assisted with road closures.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Crash In Cecil County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more