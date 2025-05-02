ACHS Leadership Shares Insights on Innovation, Institutional Storytelling, and AI at WASC ARC 2025 American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu

ACHS leaders shared strategies on AI, innovation, and storytelling in higher ed at WASC ARC 2025, highlighting their commitment to academic excellence.

The WASC ARC conference gave us the opportunity to highlight how we’re taking an education over enforcement approach with AI adoption and using tools to facilitate learning and engagement.” — Tracey Abell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) leadership was featured in multiple sessions at the 2025 WASC Accreditation Resource Conference (ARC) , held in Orange, CA. President Tracey Abell and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez joined accreditation leaders from across the region to explore emerging trends and share ACHS’s forward-thinking strategies for institutional effectiveness and innovation.CAO Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez presented at three sessions at this year’s event:-Pre-Conference Workshop: The Power of Your Institutional Story: Turning Accreditation into Opportunity-Networking Luncheon Commons: Accreditation in Action: Latest Topics in Higher Education-Conference Session: AI in Action: An Integrative Approach to Transforming Institutional Success (joined by ACHS President Tracey Abell).Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez, Chief Academic Officer, shared, "Everything we do at ARC ties back to our students. Presenting on AI and institutional storytelling wasn’t just professional engagement—it was a way to ensure ACHS remains a forward-thinking institution that’s constantly improving how we serve and support learners.”Key conference themes included institutional resilience, the evolving regulatory environment, shared governance, and artificial intelligence. The AI session presented by ACHS explored the College’s structured, faculty-informed approach to integrating AI into operations, teaching, and student support. ACHS shared practical use cases, including its AI Pitch Fest, internal AI literacy programs, and grading tools aligned with instructional quality standards.“Our focus at ACHS has always been on supporting student success and innovation that drives outcomes,” said ACHS President Tracey Abell. “The WASC ARC conference gave us the opportunity to highlight how we’re taking an education over enforcement approach with AI adoption and using tools to facilitate learning and engagement. Our vision is to create a more responsive, future-ready institution that prepares graduates to be at the forefront of integrative health and wellness.”WASC ARC 2025 reinforced the importance of mission alignment, proactive leadership, and institutional storytelling in navigating today’s complex higher education landscape. ACHS remains dedicated to advancing these priorities through collaboration, innovation, and a strong student focus.About ACHSThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online integrative health and wellness education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, and other complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to providing exceptional online education based on

