Premier Heads to Spain, United Kingdom for Trade Mission

CANADA, May 2 - Premier Tim Houston will leave on Sunday, May 4, for a provincial trade mission in two critical markets – Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Premier and Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, will head to Barcelona, Spain, to promote Nova Scotia’s seafood sector at events scheduled May 5-10. The Premier will also be attending meetings regarding defence and security as well as renewable energy before heading to London, England, for meetings and speaking opportunities to promote Nova Scotia to leaders in the United Kingdom.

“It is a privilege to represent Nova Scotians on these provincial trade missions. Leaders and the business community from other countries repeatedly tell me how highly they think of our province, people and products,” said Premier Houston. “Spain and the United Kingdom are top destinations for Nova Scotia’s fish and seafood exports. We want to strengthen that partnership as well as explore additional opportunities to do more trade with them. Nova Scotia has a lot to offer, and we’re making sure the world knows it.”

While in Spain, Premier Houston and Minister Smith will attend Seafood Expo Global, the largest international seafood event, which attracts serving industry professionals and buyers, at all points of the supply chain, from around the world. The Premier will also speak to international buyers, media and culinary decision-makers and influencers at an event promoting Nova Scotia’s seafood industry.

During his stop in London, Premier Houston will be the keynote speaker at the annual general meeting of the Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce at the House of Lords on May 13. Premier Houston will speak to chamber members and attendees about the long-standing ties between Nova Scotia and the United Kingdom and the opportunities that exist to strengthen cultural connections and the trade relationship.

Nova Scotia is currently focused on making the province more self-reliant by investing in the seafood sector, wind resources and critical minerals. The Province is also developing a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.

Quotes:

“The European market represents a great opportunity to grow Nova Scotia’s seafood industry. By promoting our premium-quality seafood, we are helping our companies expand internationally, driving economic growth and securing a sustainable future for our coastal communities.”

— Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia continued to be Canada’s seafood export leader in 2024; top global export destinations were the United States ($1.2 billion), China ($614.2 million), South Korea ($61.5 million), Japan ($58.9 million) and France ($48.9 million)

seafood exports to the European Union reached $218.3 million; top markets were France, Belgium ($43.5 million), the Netherlands ($35.9 million), Spain ($31.9 million) and Denmark ($22.5 million)

mission delegates are Premier Houston; Minister Smith; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Jason Hollett, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture; Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations and Military Relations

Additional Resources:

Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce: https://www.canada-uk.org/

Seafood Expo Global: https://www.seafoodexpo.com/global/

Information about Nova Scotia seafood and exporters is available at: https://nsseafood.com/

