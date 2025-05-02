Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces MMIP Conference Scheduled for Monday in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 2, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Conference is Monday, May 5, 2025 in Rapid City.

“The Attorney General’s MMIP Program is proud to bring together organizations aimed at returning missing individuals to their loved ones,” said Attorney General Jackley. 

Monday’s agenda features speakers discussing how to promote MMIP efforts in the public, through the legislative and legal processes, and hear from a survivor. Attorney General Jackley will speak to the participants Monday afternoon.

The event is being held at Rapid City’s Western Dakota Technical College. It is sold out to the public.

Monday is also national Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Awareness Day.

