Rise & Shine At The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival On September 18-21

Hot air balloons return to Oak Point Park for annual four-day weekend of fireworks, music, skydivers, dancing, food and family fun.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will “Rise & Shine” on September 18-21 in a four-day celebration of ballooning at Oak Point Park. The annual event is a family-friendly weekend of activities with magnificent hot air balloons, spectacular fireworks show, carnival rides, fair food, cultural performances, live bands, and local vendors. The Festival is sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, FOX 4, RE/MAX, BMW, and Whataburger; and funded in part by the City of Plano.Children of all ages can experience the Whataburger Kids Korner Free Art Tent located in the Central Market Kids Fun Zone full of inflatables, slides and rides. Stroll the park and shop hand-crafted artwork, toys, gifts, apparel and other merchandise from 35 merchandise vendors providing an assortment of décor, artwork and more. Climb in the front seat of an ultimate driving machine, experience exceptional customer service and exclusive offers with BMW of Plano.“The Festival is for everyone of all ages and has become an annual tradition for generations within the North Texas community. The 2025 theme is Rise & Shine because families, especially with little ones, really enjoy coming out on Saturday and Sunday mornings to see the hot air balloons inflate on the field. It’s an exciting Christmas morning kind of adventure. Kids in their pajamas arrive early at the park, watch the sunrise, see the balloons, listen to the announcer, and if the weather is calm, get to walk onto the field to talk with pilots. The Festival is also partnered with Uplifting Adventures for a Cold Inflated Walk-Thru experience that invites guests to learn about ballooning, stand inside a hot air balloon, and take pictures. We look forward to seeing all the Rise & Shine photos and videos on social media,” says Jo Via, the Executive Director of Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.Festival Dates & HoursSeptember 18 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 19 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 20 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Schedule of EventsThursday, September 18, 20255:00 pm Gates & Parking Lots Open6:00 pm REMAX Sky Divers7:30 pm Balloon Glow (weather permitting)7:30 pm Plano Symphony Orchestra’s Big Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage8:45 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show10:00pm Festival ClosesFriday, September 19, 20254:00 pm Gates & Parking Lots Open4:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers6:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX (weather permitting)8:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show9:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage10:00pm Festival ClosesSaturday, September 20, 20256:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open7:00 am Balloon Launch (weather permitting)8:00 am Plano Community Band in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage5:00 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers6:30 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market (weather permitting)8:15 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show9:15 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage10:00pm Festival ClosesSunday, September 21, 20256:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open7:00 am Balloon Launch (weather permitting)11:00am Festival ClosesThe hot-air balloon launches, displays, glows and tethered rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot-air balloons are only in the park during scheduled balloon displays and are not present in the park between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.Tickets for the 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will go on sale this summer and cashless ticketing also available at the gate, September 18-21. Additional information may be found at www.planoballoonfest.org and updates are posted to Facebook and Instagram The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a no refund policy. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendee’s safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

