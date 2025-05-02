Nebraska Judicial Branch Launches Request for Information (RFI)-Judicial Case Management System (CMS)

The Nebraska Judicial Branch has officially issued the Request for Information (RFI)-Judicial Case Management System, seeking input from qualified software development firms and technology solution providers regarding the design and implementation of a modern, enterprise-level judicial case management system. This effort marks a critical milestone in modernizing the technology infrastructure that supports the courts and probation systems statewide.

The RFI invites responses from vendors capable of delivering custom-built solutions, commercial off the shelf (COTS) products, modified off-the shelf (MOTS) systems, or a combination of these approaches. The Judicial Branch is seeking an innovative, scalable, secure, and fully integrated solution to replace JUSTICE, the legacy AS400 based enterprise-level judicial case management system currently in use. This modernization effort will support judicial operations across Nebraska’s 93 counties while establishing a foundation for long-term adaptability, ensuring the system can evolve alongside emerging technologies and judicial needs for years to come.

By replacing the aging system, the Judicial Branch aims to enhance efficiency and security while implementing modern, innovative technologies to improve court operations and interoperability with other justice systems. A modernized case management system will streamline processes, improve access to data, support informed decision-making, promote transparency, and ultimately benefit the state, judiciary, and public safety.

Responses to this RFI should be submitted in accordance with the instructions and requirements set forth in the Request for Information (RFI).

Responses are due by May 29, 2025 , at 11:59 pm .

AOCP Primary contact regarding this RFI :

David Vann

Grants & Contract Manager

david.vann@nejudicial.gov

402-471-4981