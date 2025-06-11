Judge Bishop Inspires Future Leaders at Girls State with Insights from the Bench and the Classroom

Nebraska Court of Appeals Judge Riko Bishop returned to the place where her own journey in civic leadership began—the American Legion Auxiliary Nebraska Cornhusker Girls State program. Judge Bishop, who participated in Girls State in 1973, met with five students appointed as judges to the Nebraska Court of Appeals for an engaging and educational conversation about Nebraska’s judicial branch.

Now an appellate judge serving on the Nebraska Court of Appeals since 2013, Judge Bishop previously spent the early part of her professional life in the classroom as a secondary school teacher. Her passion for teaching and mentorship helped her guide the students through the complexities of appellate court duties.

The visit highlights the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s ongoing commitment to civic and law-related education. By connecting with Girls State participants, judges like Bishop help demystify the court system and inspire future generations to pursue careers in law and public service.

Top photo (L to R): Isabel Belina, Anna Zuber, Bethany Budell, Daniela Cortes, and Jaquelin Luna with Judge Riko Bishop.

Bottom photo: Judge Bishop’s Girls State class of ’73 photo – she is 3rd row just right of the center aisle.