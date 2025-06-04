Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court Celebrates Graduation

The Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court held a graduation ceremony on May 13, 2025, at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion. Judge Jonathan Crosby presided over the event, joined by Andrew Erickson of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Dennis Marks from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office.

Graduation signifies the successful completion of a rigorous program involving comprehensive drug treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Upon graduation, the participant’s charges are dismissed, marking a fresh start and a significant achievement in their rehabilitation journey.

Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent offenders with drug-related charges, operating within the existing court framework through a specialized team-based approach. These courts are designed to reduce both substance use and repeat offenses among individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

By incorporating validated risk and needs assessments, providing early and personalized behavioral health treatment, conducting frequent and random drug testing, and implementing a system of incentives, sanctions, and supportive services, Drug Courts work to enhance public safety and improve participants’ chances of achieving long-term rehabilitation and recovery.

For more information, please contact:

Heather Moran, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 593-2199 email: heather.moran@nejudicial.gov

Photo (L to R): Judge Jonathan Crosby, Graduate Tierra, and Probation Officer Kasey Stallbaum.