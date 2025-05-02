FDLE arrests trio in multi-regional CSAM operations

May 2, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Kevin Randall Sheffield, 42, of Naples, Jason Grant Harrison, 46, of Jacksonville, and Travis Lee Montgomery, 34, of Bradenton, on charges relating to child sexual abuse material (CSAM). These arrests are the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Sheffield is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, second degree felonies. Harrison is charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, third-degree felonies. Montgomery faces six third-degree felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one second-degree felony count of solicitation of an image from a parent or legal guardian of sexual conduct involving a child, and one first-degree felony count of food tampering.

“These arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to child protection. If you are trying to prey on kids, we are watching, and we are coming for you,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to our partners at FDLE, these pedophiles now face our Statewide Prosecutors, who will ensure they are held accountable for their crimes. We will continue working hard to defend children and make our home safe, strong and free.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE has long led the charge in investigating child sexual abuse material and exploitation cases. The individuals here are accused of preying on the most innocent and vulnerable among us – children who are too often victimized in horrific, unimaginable ways. Let me be clear: if you exploit or harm a child in Florida, FDLE will find you and we will hold you accountable.”

FDLE’s investigation of Sheffield’s crimes began on March 21 when agents discovered a peer-to-peer file sharing user, later identified as Sheffield, downloading child sexual abuse material. On April 9, FDLE agents conducted a search warrant of Sheffield’s residence in Naples and seized multiple electronic and storage devices. Following a forensic analysis, agents discovered hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material on the devices.

FDLE’s case into Harrison’s crimes began on Feb. 4 when agents conducted a search on a peer-to-peer platform and discovered files depicting the sexual abuse of children were downloaded by a user later identified as Harrison. On Feb. 27, FDLE agents conducted a search warrant of Harrison’s residence in LaBelle and seized an electronic device that contained CSAM. Harrison subsequently relocated to Jacksonville where he was located and arrested.

FDLE’s investigation of Montgomery’s crimes began on March 13 when agents received information through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of an online user sharing child sexual abuse material through Kik. The investigation revealed that Montgomery received messages containing files depicting the sexual abuse of children sent by the parent of the children. The investigation also revealed the communications between Montgomery and the parent led to a shared digital file depicting Montgomery performing sexual acts that intentionally contaminated food at the restaurant where he worked. He is no longer employed with that restaurant. On April 17, FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Montgomery’s residence in Bradenton where they seized electronic devices.

Following the three coordinated FDLE operations, Sheffield, Harrison and Montgomery were arrested on April 30. Sheffield was transported to Collier County Jail, Harrison was transported to Duval County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Hendry County and Montgomery was transported to Manatee County Jail.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting all three cases.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

