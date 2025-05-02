Madison Education Group (MEG) and the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) Launches New Membership Program

MEG LLC Logo Dr. Robin Westerik, President MEG LLC MSPD Logo MEG Member Page Info

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group (MEG) and the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) are proud to announce the launch of a new members only, professional organization.Dr. Robin Westerik, President of MEG, said of the new program, “We’ve got a lot of great things rolling out here at MEG and I’m so thankful for the dedicated team that’s turning these ideas into reality.”The membership program is just one of several new initiatives. Earlier this month, MEG launched a new certificate series on Leadership Principles. A second version of the popular certificate starts 12 May 2025. Next month, new certificates, including a free Success in Business Series are scheduled for launch. These short, self-guided programs will be free and participants who complete all seven programs will receive the Success in Business Master Certificate.The MSPD Membership Program is a premier membership-based organization dedicated to fostering career advancement, networking, professional promotion, and lifelong learning for professionals working across the globe and across industries. Among the many benefits of membership, MSPD members enjoy access to member only webinars and online workshops, networking and promotion opportunities with other members, membership badges and logo usage rights, and discounts on select professional development certificate offerings. MSPD also awards a series of professional honors each year that only active members are eligible for and can receive including the Member of the Month Award, the Member of Year Award, and other annual awards including a Service Award; a Rising Star Award; an Entrepreneur of the Year Award; and the MSPD Members Choice Award.The program is open to all individuals, across any industry, interested in advancing their career.2025 Membership Dues are only $15.99/month and features a no-hassle autorenewal that can be cancelled anytime. Once enrolled in the program, members get instant access to membership benefits including• An Annual Series of Awards and Recognitions• Access to the MaxCampus Members Dashboard and Features• LinkedIn Badge and MSPD Logo Usage Rights• Member Access to MSPD Webinars and Online Workshops• Present Your Brand in the MSPD “Leaders in Focus” Series• A Member Discussion Board for networking, job postings, professional promotions, and more. Become a member today! To enroll in the program or to learn more visit https://meg-spd.com/ or contact info@meg-spd.com

