Aerowerks selects Cherokee County to establish first US operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Aerowerks, a manufacturer for the food service industry, today announced it selects Cherokee County to establish the company’s first U.S. operation. The company’s $10 million investment will create 52 new jobs.

With more than 40 years of experience, Aerowerks specializes in the manufacture of custom material handling systems, including return conveyers, tray accumulators and dish machines, for the food service industry. The company currently operates a production facility in Ontario, Canada.

Aerowerks’ new facility, located at 330 Huntington Road in Gaffney, will design, manufacture and assemble the company’s material handling systems.

Operations are expected to be online later this month. Individuals interested in joining the Aerowerks team should contact Ping Chan (plchan@aero-werks.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

"We are excited to establish our first U.S. operation in Cherokee County, a strategic location that will allow us to serve our customers better and expand our footprint in the food service industry. Our $10 million investment demonstrates our commitment to growth and innovation, and we are proud to contribute to the local economy by creating 52 new jobs. This facility will be integral to our vision of providing high-quality, custom material handling systems, and we look forward to working alongside the community to create a successful and sustainable operation." -Aerowerks Corporation of America President Balbir Singh

“South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing industry. Aerowerks’ $10 million investment in the Cherokee County community will greatly benefit the region and create new opportunities for our people, and we congratulate the company on this new operation.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce continue to attract companies from around the world. We are proud to welcome Aerowerks and the new jobs it will bring to Cherokee County, and we look forward to building a strong partnership with the company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We are thrilled to welcome Aerowerks to Gaffney. This milestone is a testament to the strength of our community and the incredible partnership with Cherokee County. Together, we are paving the way for economic growth and innovation, ensuring a prosperous future for all our residents.” -Gaffney Mayor Lyman Dawkins III

FIVE FAST FACTS