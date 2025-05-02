UDAF Announces $1 Million 2025 Utah Food Security Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has $1,000,000 available for local food and agriculture businesses through the Utah Food Security Grant (UFSG). This grant aims to increase the security of Utah’s food supply chain by increasing the in-state processing of agricultural products grown and raised in Utah.

“The Food Security Grant has quickly become one of the most popular and successful grants provided by UDAF,” said Kelly Pehrson, UDAF Commissioner. “We are proud to continue to offer this grant opportunity to strengthen local food processing and help prevent potential food shortages.”

The UFSG program was created in 2022 with an initial one-time $1 million investment by the State Legislature; the success of the program was continued with three additional $1 million appropriations during the 2023-2025 legislative sessions. During the program’s first three years, $3 million in grant awards was awarded to 56 businesses across the state. This program has been highly successful, benefiting local farms and ranches, processing businesses, and consumers while reducing food waste and transportation costs.

This year, grant awards will be capped at $200,000. There is no minimum award, and $20,000 will be held for microgrants of $5,000 or less. At least $500,000 will be awarded to meat and poultry businesses. Eligible entities include for-profit, non-profit, producer co-op, and state and local governments. All grant-funded activities must result in the sale of processed products; ineligible activities include homesteading, research, land purchases, and payroll, among others.

Grant Q&A sessions will be held for anyone who has questions about the grant application or the qualification requirements on May 7th from 6-8pm and June 4th from 11am-1pm.

The application opened on May 1st, and will close on June 8, 2025 at 11:59pm. For more information, to register for a Q&A session, and for the link to apply, please visit ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant or email [email protected].