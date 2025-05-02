New Study Demonstrates Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Significantly Reduces Harmful Toxins in Healthy Adults

A new study published this week in Medical Hypotheses offers a promising development: serial therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), combined with antioxidant-rich nutritional supplementation, significantly reduces every environmental toxin in humans.

As evidence grows on the risks of environmental chemicals, MDLifespan’s new clinical data suggests a pathway to remove virtually every toxin from the body.

We’re still in the early stages of understanding how toxin accumulation impacts long-term health. But we know this kind of proactive detoxification will become essential in every aspect of medicine.” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of rising concerns over the impact of toxins on health, a new study published this week in Medical Hypotheses offers a promising development: serial therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), combined with antioxidant-rich nutritional supplementation, significantly reduces every environmental toxin in humans.The study, led by physicians and researchers affiliated with medical startup MDLifespan, found that three to five sessions of therapeutic plasma exchange were associated with a dramatic reduction in every toxic chemical, including bisphenol A, glyphosate, and phthalates—some by over 70%. These substances are commonly found in food packaging, plastics, and personal care products and have been linked to metabolic dysfunction, hormone disruption, and, increasingly, cardiovascular disease.We’re exposed to these chemicals every day—through what we eat, what we drink, and even what we touch,” said Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan and lead author of the study. “This research offers early evidence that therapeutic plasma exchange may be a viable way to detoxify the body at a cellular level—and help mitigate long-term health consequences we’re just beginning to understand.”The ResearchThe study evaluated 91 healthy adults for 38 different synthetic chemicals. Among them, 60% had elevated levels of bisphenol A, 35% had glyphosate, and 33% had butylparaben—all commonly found in consumer products.A subset of 11 participants then underwent either three or five TPE sessions. These individuals also received targeted nutritional therapy designed to support detoxification, inflammation reduction, and mitochondrial repair. Within six weeks of the final TPE session, participants saw reductions as high as:- 71.5% in Bisphenol A (associated with plastics)- 75.7% in MEOHP (a phthalate)- 68.0% in Glyphosate (the herbicide Round-Up)- 45.4% in Triclosan (an antibacterial agent)Overall chemical load dropped by 62.8% in 6 weeks and remained low at the 6-month mark.Why It MattersThese findings come as new global data links toxins to hundreds of thousands of cardiovascular deaths annually. Phthalates, glyphosate, and other toxins are increasingly suspected to act as endocrine disruptors and inflammatory triggers, contributing to chronic diseases such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and heart disease.Until now, there has been little in the way of clinically validated strategies to remove every toxin from the human body.“We’re still in the early stages of understanding how toxin accumulation impacts long-term health,” Dr. Savage noted. “But we know this kind of proactive detoxification—removing what doesn’t belong—will become essential in every aspect of medicine from cardiology to neurology to oncology and especially obstetrics.”Next StepsWhile these remarkable results are preliminary, the MDLifespan team is calling for larger randomized controlled trials to further explore the effects of TPE on toxin removal and chronic disease prevention. They also encourage public awareness about the dangers of environmental chemical exposure—and the need for proactive approaches to health.MDLifespan offers PlasmaXchange ™, their proprietary TPE-based protocol to remove toxins currently available in several U.S. cities.For more information or to speak with Dr. Paul Savage, please contact media@mdlifespan.com.To read the full study visit: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2025.111630 About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela Smith, and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is solely dedicated to TPE for the removal of toxins to optimize health. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in preventative medicine.

