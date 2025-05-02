Resources to Support Mental Health Awareness Month in May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are providing resources to recognize, address, and support youth mental health.

Data from the 2023 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey (MIYHS) indicates that, among other outcomes, more than one in three Maine high school students felt sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in the past year. Similar data is available for middle school students and reveals significant youth mental health needs across the board.

Though this issue is complex, various resources are available to support schools as they support students during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Below is a listing of graphics, resources, and materials that can be used to spread messages of hope, help, and strength this May. Please share these materials and resources widely within your networks.

Campaigns and Shareable Graphics

The Maine CDC relaunched the Filter Out the Noise youth suicide prevention campaign in mid-April. This campaign is designed to help young people recognize and remove negative influences or “noise” from their lives. It offers self-care tips, guidance on recognizing suicide warning signs, and encouragement for help-seeking behaviors. Visit the campaign website for more information or reach out to TSUP.DHHS@maine.gov for posters or other social media shareable videos, graphics, and content from the campaign.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has released a Mental Health Awareness Month Toolkit with downloadable graphics, messaging, and promotional materials designed for a variety of audiences, including youth.

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) has its own digital Mental Health Awareness Month toolkit with a range of helpful content related to youth and mental health.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) offers a set of general social media shareables.

Order Free Resources and Materials

The Maine Prevention Store is a year-round, one-stop shop for FREE prevention-related resources. Bookmarks, self-care cards, and other resources specific to suicide prevention and support after a suicide loss are available. A few example images of these resources are included below. Visit the Maine Prevention Store to place an order.