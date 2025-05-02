Monetary and financial statistics – March 2025

MACAU, May 2 - According to statistics released today (2 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in March 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation decreased 1.8% whereas demand deposits rose 10.5%. M1 thus increased 6.8% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rose 1.3% from a month ago to MOP810.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 increased 11.3% and 8.8% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.2%, 46.6%, 6.3% and 12.5% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits rose 1.3% from the preceding month to MOP789.0 billion while non-resident deposits grew 9.1% to MOP360.1 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector edged down to MOP211.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 3.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,360.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.1%, 47.2%, 7.8% and 24.0% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.4% from a month ago to MOP511.3 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “transport, storage and communications” and “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” grew at respective rates of 3.0% and 0.3% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “wholesale and retail” and “construction” fell 3.4% and 1.7% respectively. Meanwhile, external loans decreased 3.4% from the preceding month to MOP512.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector dropped 1.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,024.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.9%, 43.4%, 11.6% and 20.3% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-March 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 51.9% at end-February to 51.1%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 79.1% to 75.3%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.5% and 56.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 5.5% from a month ago.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly