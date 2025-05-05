Cloudwick Hires Natasha Nicolai as Chief Technology Officer

Ex-AWS leader and former CDO for the California Department of Social Services tapped to accelerate public sector and enterprise data transformation initiatives

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick , a leading provider of modern data, automation, and AI solutions for public sector and enterprise organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Natasha Nicolai as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nicolai brings a distinguished background from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and deep expertise in driving data modernization and cloud best practices across public sector agencies.Nicolai most recently served as the Public Sector State and Local Government (SLG) Data and Digital Transformation (D2T) Leader at AWS, where she was instrumental in expanding Cloudwick’s presence in AWS’s SLG ecosystem. Prior to AWS, she held key leadership roles, including Chief Data Officer and Director of the Research, Automation, and Data Division at the California Department of Social Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Director for California, and a Research Leader at Mathematica Policy Research.A Visionary Leader in Data Transformation: Throughout her career, Nicolai has built a reputation as a visionary strategist, data integration evangelist, and change agent. She has partnered closely with government agencies, counties, and policymakers to advance evidence-based policy changes, leveraging innovative data systems and analytics to streamline operations and improve service delivery.Her leadership philosophy emphasizes human-centered innovation, continuous quality improvement, and technology solutions that reduce systemic barriers for vulnerable populations, while increasing government ownership of data and intellectual property. Nicolai also advocates for two-generational approaches to disrupt poverty, combining data-driven insights with compassionate policy design.“We are thrilled to welcome Natasha to Cloudwick,” said Mani Chhabra , CEO of Cloudwick. “She is one of the most sought-after experts in the AWS ecosystem for data strategy, particularly in the public sector. Natasha’s experience, passion for innovation, and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand Cloudwick’s impact across governments and enterprises.”Charting Cloudwick’s Next Phase of Growth: As CTO, Nicolai will oversee Cloudwick’s technology strategy and product innovation, ensuring Cloudwick’s solutions—including the flagship Amorphic Data Platform—continue to meet the evolving needs of public sector organizations and enterprises. Nicolai desires to put elegant and comprehensive tools in the hands of government workers without hidden costs, proprietary lock-in, or dependencies.“I’m honored to join Cloudwick at such an exciting time of growth and innovation,” Nicolai said. “I have spent my career helping governments use data more effectively to serve their constituents. Cloudwick’s commitment to human-centered technology solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving real, measurable impact through data transformation. I’ve yet to find another company that is so willing to transparently meet government needs, using modern practices, in such an accessible and reliable way. Government efficiency and effectiveness are entirely possible, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to do it.”Nicolai’s arrival further solidifies Cloudwick’s position as a trusted partner for agencies and organizations modernizing legacy systems, improving data access, and unlocking AI-driven operational excellence through automation.A Career Dedicated to Public Sector and Data Innovation: Prior to AWS, Nicolai served as Chief Data Officer at the California Department of Social Services, where she led major initiatives to modernize data governance, promote equity through data literacy programs, and enhance decision-making using advanced analytics. Earlier in her career, she served as the Chief of CalWORKs and Family Resilience (TANF Director), where she championed innovative, two-generational approaches to service delivery and poverty disruption, working closely with county departments and frontline workers to manage change and innovation. In this work she demonstrated that data sharing across many agencies is possible when you have inclusive approaches, trust, and demonstrable action that results. The updated data framework and CQI process she designed, CalWORKs Outcomes and Accountability Review (CalOAR) is still in use today.She also spent nearly five years at Mathematica Policy Research, leading projects to elevate evidence-based practices into government program redesigns. Nicolai’s work has consistently reflected a passion for transforming policy, technology, and data systems to better serve human needs.With graduate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Puget Sound, Nicolai brings a rare blend of research expertise, data science leadership, and public sector insight to her new role at Cloudwick.About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a trusted leader in data, automation, and AI solutions for public sector and enterprise organizations. Through its flagship Amorphic Data Platform and tailored solutions, Cloudwick helps agencies modernize operations, unlock insights, and drive impact securely and efficiently.Founded by data engineers and leaders with government experience, Cloudwick has proudly served agencies across public health, safety, human services, and more for over 15 years.For more information, visit www.cloudwick.com

