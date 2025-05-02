Submit Release
Premier Alan Winde hosts Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership, 6 May

The Western Cape Government is honoured to host the 2025 Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership (MCAP) convening.

As a founding member of MCAP, the Western Cape Government remains committed to working closely with other regions in addressing the devastating impact climate change is having on the province and the rest of the world, and the economic consequences of this growing crisis.

“We cannot afford to drop our guard in tackling this urgent crisis. The Western Cape and its residents have experienced first-hand the disastrous effects of climate change. Through MCAP, we are determined to play our part in advocating for urgent action and to take concrete steps to tackle this issue,“ said Premier Alan Winde.

Premier Winde will host the opening ceremony of the 2025 MCAP annual convening.

Details of the event:

Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Time: 12:00 – 13:30
Venue: Leeuwenhof, 59 Hof Street, Gardens, Cape Town

Media wishing to attend must send their ID numbers to Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier, by midday Monday, 5 May 2025. WhatsApp: 083 627 7246 or email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za.

Enquiries:
Regan Thaw
Media Liaison Officer to the Premier
Cell: 083 627 7246
E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

