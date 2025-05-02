ActiveOps and GB7s support Rugby LA and Compton Youth Academy League with TRY For Good at the HSBC SVNS LAX 2025

ActiveOps and GB7s support Rugby For Good's LA Rugby ActiveOps and GB7s support Rugby For Good's LA Rugby ActiveOps and GB7s support Rugby For Good's LA Rugby

ActiveOps to make a donation for the rugby program at Compton YAL for every try scored by GB7s throughout the HSBC SVNS LOS ANGELES tournament.

The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with the GB7s teams enables us to support our mission of making rugby accessible for all young people across Los Angeles.” — Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens ( GB7s ), has today announced an initiative to support Rugby LA in the provision of a rugby program for Compton Youth Activity League (YAL). Compton YAL is committed to building a better community by serving the youth of Compton. Compton Youth Activity League believes any young person regardless of ethnicity, socio-economic status, gender, or sexual orientation can thrive when given opportunity and support.ActiveOps’ initiative, entitled ‘ActiveOps TRY For Good’, will see ActiveOps donate 130 United States Dollars to the Compton YAL Rugby program for every try scored by the GB7s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the tournament in LA. As well as this, the GB7s teams met, played and trained with some of the players involved in Compton YAL Rugby program ahead of the tournament.Harrison Herndon, Executive Director of Rugby LA said: “The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with the GB7s teams enables us to create an amazing experience with the GB7s teams and their donation has allowed us to revive the program and supports our mission of making rugby accessible for all young people across Los Angeles."Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps, said: “We are thrilled to be at the LA7s to not only support GB7s but to also offer some local support to the Compton YAL rugby program. We have a number of clients and prospects throughout USA and the whole company is proud to be involved in Rugby Sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or ability.”Joe Lydon, Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s) Performance Director added: “We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the LA7s. To meet and engage with the players involved in the Compton YAL Rugby program was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative has now supported local charities at all locations of the HSBC SVNS Series 2024/25: Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles. For more information, please see activeops.com

