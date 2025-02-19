ActiveOps and GB7s support Justice Rugby with TRY For Good at the HSBC SVNS VAN 2025

ActiveOps and GB7s support Justice Rugby with TRY For Good ActiveOps and GB7s support Justice Rugby with TRY For Good ActiveOps and GB7s support Justice Rugby with TRY For Good

ActiveOps to make a donation to the Justice Rugby program for every try scored by GB7s throughout the HSBC SVNS VANCOUVER tournament.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens ( GB7s ), has today announced an initiative to support the Justice Rugby program. The Justice Rugby program combines learning to play rugby (a modified version with no tackling), with teamwork skills, resilience, encouraging others – and simply having fun. The cause was set up by Vancouver Police Department officers Michael Kajander and Stuart Hurst who have channeled their passion for rugby into a program for underprivileged youth.ActiveOps’ initiative, entitled ‘ActiveOps TRY For Good’, will see ActiveOps donate 200 Canadian Dollars to the Justice Rugby program for every try scored by the GB7s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the tournament in Vancouver. As well as this, the GB7s teams met, played and trained with some of the players involved in Justice Rugby program ahead of the tournament.Stuart Hurst said: “Justice Rugby started as a few clinics at underprivileged schools and is now morphed two large tournaments per year and programming in between. Rugby is a sport that’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you are a boy or a girl, big, small, tall or short – there’s a spot on the team for you, and you are part of it. That sense of belonging is so critical to youth who may otherwise feel alone or isolated. And it’s a belonging that lasts a lifetime – rugby connects people around the world. The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with the GB7s teams enables an amazing experience and their donation will allow us to increase and enhance our rugby resources for this program.”Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps, said: “We are thrilled to be in Vancouver to not only support GB7s but to also offer some local support to the Justice Rugby program. We have clients and staff in Canada and the whole company is proud to be involved in Rugby Sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.”Joe Lydon, Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s) Performance Director added: “We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the Vancouver 7s. To meet and engage with the players involved in the Justice Rugby program was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative has supported local charities in Dubai, Cape Town and Perth and will support programs globally across all rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25: Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles. For more information, please see activeops.com

