ActiveOps becomes Official Supplier of the Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens

ActiveOps to make a donation to Rugby For Good’s Buddy Rugby program for every try scored by GB7s throughout the HSBC SVNS HONG KONG tournament.

We are thrilled be an Official Supplier to the Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, a truly remarkable event, we're also here to support GB7s, and Rugby For Good’s Buddy Rugby Program.” — Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens ( GB7s ), has today announced it will become an Official Supplier of the Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and will support one of Hong Kong’s sports charities - Rugby For Good Buddy Rugby Program. The Buddy Rugby Program brings together students from a special needs school to form unbreakable bonds as buddies through rugby – creating laughter, fun and teamwork.ActiveOps’ initiative, entitled ‘ActiveOps TRY For Good’, will see ActiveOps donate 950 Hong Kong Dollars to the Buddy Rugby Program for every try scored by the GB7s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout the tournament in Hong Kong. As well as this, the GB7s teams met, played and trained with some of the players involved in Buddy Rugby program ahead of the tournament.Rocky Chow, Executive Director said: “Buddy Rugby celebrates diversity and inclusion, truly breaking down barriers, using rugby as the sport to build strong supporting networks. Rugby is a sport that’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter if your gender or background or ability – there’s a spot on the team for you, and you are part of it. That sense of belonging is so critical to youth for youth development who may otherwise feel alone or isolated. Rugby connects people around the world. The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with the GB7s teams enables an amazing experience and their donation will allow us to increase and enhance our rugby resources for this programme.”Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps, said: “We are thrilled be an Official Supplier to the Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, a truly remarkable event. We are also here to support GB7s, and offer some local support to Rugby For Good’s Buddy Rugby Program. The whole company is proud to be involved in Rugby Sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.”Ciaran Beattie, Great Britain Men’s & Women’s Rugby Sevens (GB7s) Director of Rugby added: “We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. To meet and engage with the players involved in the Po Leung Kuk Buddy Rugby Program was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative has supported local charities in Dubai, Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver and will support programs globally across all rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25: Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles. For more information, please see activeops.com

