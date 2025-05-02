Minister Thembi Simelane issues directive for immediate relocation of households affected by mudslides in Mlazi

Thembi Simelane, Minister of Human Settlements, has directed the National Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), an entity of the Department of Human Settlements, to conduct structural integrity and geotechnical assessments to determine the intervention required to assist the affected households at Section H, Umlazi Township.

Minister Simelane and the KZN MEC of Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, were in Umlazi to assess the damage caused by the recent rains. This led to mudslides and the destruction of about 56 houses, which have been assessed thus far.

“Based on what I have seen with my naked eye, relocation of these households would be the best solution”, said Minister Simelane.

“While the assessment is conducted, the immediate task is to relocate about 56 families to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA)”, added Minister Simelane.

Accordingly, the Minister has directed that the most affected families be relocated within 48 hours. The process has already started.

As a long-term measure, the eThekwini Municipality and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements will identify a piece of land that will be utilised to accommodate the affected households with permanent settlement.

Minister Simelane also appealed to the communities of areas that might be identified to warmly welcome affected households and not use the desperation of others to advance their interests.

“Our responsibility is to house the nation. The decisions we take are based on the information available to us. The law and the policy expect us to prioritise the most vulnerable among us”, said Simelane.

MEC Duma undertook to follow up on all the directives and commitments by the Minister to ensure they are fully executed. “We are a responsive and caring government, we shall ensure all commitments are implemented”, said MEC Duma.

“As from tomorrow, the relocation begins as per the Minister’s guidance. We will announce the exact emergency accommodation facility where the families will be accommodated. The team is already working on the logistics”, added Duma.

Yesterday, Minister Simelane visited the unblocked Thubalethu Informal Settlement Project at Mthonjaneni to assess work that has been done to deliver houses to those in need. The department has allocated R61 million for the installation of bulk water services and another R19 million for the construction of water infrastructure in the area.

The Minister also launched the Zwelibomvu Vumazonke Rural Housing project in Ward 100, eMangangeni, under eThekwini Municipality. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa made an undertaking during a Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa in November 2024 that the government would respond to people’s needs, including houses.

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 082 375 4742

