Dutton risks public health to prop up election promises

Release date: 01/05/25

Federal Coalition election costings reveal a Peter Dutton Government expects to rake in $3.6 billion by making vapes legal again – winding back the incredible health gains made in recent years.

Costings documents released today ahead of Saturday’s federal election reveal the Liberal leader plans to rake in $621.6 million in the next financial year – rising to $1.178 billion in 2028-29 – through the “regulation and taxation of vaping products”.

One of the hallmark achievements of the Albanese Labor Government and Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has been to make single use vapes illegal, turning the tide on a public health crisis that was getting many thousands of teenagers addicted to nicotine and causing huge problems in our schools.

The Malinauskas State Labor Government has also introduced among the toughest penalties of any state or territory in the nation against the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco, with fines of up to $1.5 million for those caught selling. The Government has also recently passed legislation to increase fines to up to $6.6 million for the supply and possession of commercial quantities of illicit tobacco and vapes.

The benefits of these measures have been stark - the latest statistics from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) found 2024 vaping rates among 15 to 29-year-olds reduced by around a third when compared to 2023.

Vaping rates among the 30 to 59 age group also dropped by around half, while overall, vaping rates for people aged 15 and above were reduced by more than a third.

It comes as suspensions relating to vaping at South Australian schools dropped by a staggering 50 per cent. In Term 1 of 2023 there were 388 suspensions compared to 186 in Term 1 of 2024. A trend of greater than 50 per cent has continued throughout terms 2 and 3 of 2024 compared to 2023.

The proportion of young people who have never smoked is also at its highest rate at almost 94 per cent.

A Dutton Federal Coalition Government would wind back these incredible gains – all to prop up their bottom line as they gamble with public health.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

A vote for the Liberal National Coalition is clearly a vote for reintroducing the problem of vaping across our country.

Young people getting addicted to nicotine from vapes has been a problem affecting our schools, families and communities. While the Albanese Government has taken world-leading action to tackle it, Peter Dutton wants to turn all that around.

Today it has been revealed his excessive election promises are being propped up by $3.6 billion in revenue from legalising vapes - but at what cost for the health system in years to come?

Slipping out this information less than 48 hours before election day - and after many Australians will have already voted - is something every family should be concerned about.