Berlin Barracks- Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MISSING PERSON
CASE#: 25A300280
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/1/25 @ 1919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT
JUVENILE: Erika Blake
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. It was reported that Erika Blake (37) left her residence located in East Montpelier, VT on the morning of 4/29/25. Erika Blake has not had any contact with her family or friends since. As of 0200 on 5/2/25, Erika has not returned home and contact with Erika has been unsuccessful.
Erika is described as a 37-year-old white female, 5’6” approximately 135lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. Erika’s last known clothing description or vehicle is unknown at this time. A photo of Erika is attached to this press release.
The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Erika. Anyone with information as to Erika’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
