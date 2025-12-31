Update No. 4: Shaftsbury Barracks / Hit and run resulting in life-threatening injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3001829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 6:35 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Hit and run resulting in serious injuries

ACCUSED: Nelsin Martin

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA

VIOLATION: Grossly negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury

ACCUSED: Seneca Bolte

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly negligent operation

VICTIM: Adrienne Formel

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has completed its investigation into the May 8, 2025, hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Pownal. As a result, troopers cited 21-year-old Nelsin Martin of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on a charge of grossly negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury, and Seneca Bolte, 22, of Bennington, Vermont, on a charge of grossly negligent operation.

The investigation determined that Martin and Bolte, who were co-workers, were driving in separate vehicles to work at about 6:40 a.m. when they began to race on U.S. Route 7 near the intersection with Vermont Route 346. Martin, in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, traveled onto the shoulder of Route 7 and struck pedestrian Adrienne Formel of Pownal. The Silverado and Bolte’s 2013 white Volkswagen Passat, continued south into Massachusetts.

Formel, who was 37 at the time of the crash, was treated for significant, life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

After completing the investigation, VSP turned over the case for review by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, which earlier this month directed citations for the above charges be issued to both drivers. Martin and Bolte made initial appearances this week in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Additional information is contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which is available from the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office.

***Update No. 3, 12:45 p.m. Friday, May 9, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim of this hit-and-run crash as Adrienne Formel, 37, of Pownal. As of Friday morning, she was listed in critical but stable condition at Albany Medical Center in New York.

VSP’s investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Troopers continue to request tips from the public by calling the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-4521 or submitting information anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue to send updated news releases whenever additional information becomes available.

***Update No. 2, 9:10 p.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025***

The Vermont State Police has identified the vehicles and operators in question. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. VSP thanks members of the public who provided valuable information that assisted with locating the two vehicles.

Troopers continue to ask that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as this investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025***

During continued investigation of this morning’s crash in Pownal, the Vermont State Police has obtained video footage that shows two vehicles that were in the area of U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 346 around the time of the incident. VSP is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicles and the operators, who might have information relevant to the ongoing investigation.

The vehicles are believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado and a Volkswagen sedan, either a Passat or a Jetta. Both are white with unknown license plates. They were headed southbound on U.S. Route 7 and are known to have crossed into Massachusetts, last seen on North Hoosac Road heading toward the town of North Adams.

Photos of the vehicles are attached to this release.

Anyone with information regarding these vehicles should call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police is working with the Massachusetts State Police and other law-enforcement agencies on this investigation.

The victim remains hospitalized and continues to receive care for life-threatening injuries.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation develops.

***Initial news release, 9:50 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash resulting in life-threatening injuries to the victim that occurred Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, in Pownal.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 346. Investigation to this point indicates the incident occurred between 6:30-6:38 a.m. First responders found the pedestrian, a woman, on scene and began providing emergency care. She was subsequently hospitalized in Albany, New York. Her current condition is unknown.

Troopers responded to the location and are gathering evidence. There is no currently available description of the suspect or vehicle. Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team are joining the investigation.

VSP asks anyone with information, including businesses or people in the area who might have video of the roadway, to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The name of the pedestrian will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

