VSP news release 25B4009379 assault upon protected professional Marble Valley Correctional Center

CASE#: 25B4009379

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 12-31-25 0015 hours (1215 AM)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Damien Q. Diaz

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Evan Haley

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West Rutland received a report of an inmate assaulting a correctional officer by way of exposure to bodily fluids (saliva). Investigation determined that incarcerated inmate Damien Q. Diaz spat saliva which struck Correctional Officer Evan Haley's face, during CO Haley's attempted to take a tablet away from Diaz who initially refused to hand the tablet to CO Haley.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-2-2026

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Diaz remains in the custody of DOC at Marble Valley CC however no additional bail was sought for this new charge.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

