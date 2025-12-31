VSP news release 25B4009379 assault upon protected professional Marble Valley Correctional Center
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4009379
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 12-31-25 0015 hours (1215 AM)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assault Upon Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Damien Q. Diaz
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Evan Haley
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West Rutland received a report of an inmate assaulting a correctional officer by way of exposure to bodily fluids (saliva). Investigation determined that incarcerated inmate Damien Q. Diaz spat saliva which struck Correctional Officer Evan Haley's face, during CO Haley's attempted to take a tablet away from Diaz who initially refused to hand the tablet to CO Haley.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-2-2026
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Diaz remains in the custody of DOC at Marble Valley CC however no additional bail was sought for this new charge.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
