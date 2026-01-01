VSP investigates shooting of man by Ludlow police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates shooting of man by Ludlow police officer

LUDLOW, Vermont (Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is investigating after a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot and injured a man in the Windsor County town early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. No member of law enforcement was injured.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. at the Fox Run Inn on Main Street. No information is currently available on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This investigation is in its infancy and includes detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Victim Services Unit.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police will withhold the name of the police officer involved for at least 24 hours. At the conclusion of the investigation, VSP will hand over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the county state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews of the legal justification for the use of force.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -