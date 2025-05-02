ICE Lodges Detainers Against Violent Aliens Over Corpse Rape, Shooting Spree

WASHINGTON – Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is working relentlessly to remove criminals and sexual predators from American communities. This week, ICE New York City and Memphis placed immigration detainers on two criminal illegal aliens accused of heinous crimes.

Enoc Martinez, an illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested in Shelby County, Tennessee and has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder for a shooting spree in Memphis that left two people hospitalized. Martinez illegally entered the U.S. in June 2014 as an unaccompanied minor. He was apprehended by Border Patrol and was turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) and then placed with a sponsor in Memphis, TN. He was issued a final order of removal in 2022.

Following the shooting spree, ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Martinez.

Felix Rojas, an alien who illegally entered the country multiple times dating back to 1998, was arrested in New York City and has been charged with rape and grand larceny for raping a corpse on the subway near Whitehall Street Station in Manhattan. On April 30, ICE New York City lodged an immigration detainer against Rojas.

“With impunity open border policies have allowed violent criminal aliens to terrorize America’s towns and cities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock to remove the worst of the worst from our communities. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up.”

