WeaponUP Announces Official Revamp of Sword-and-Yoga Fitness Platform

WeaponUP instructor demonstrates the brand’s signature sword yoga practice.

WeaponUP’s sword yoga platform is revamped upgrading the user experience with new personal dashboard, events, and custom filtering, empowering women worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeaponUP , the unique fitness movement that created sword yoga , has officially launched its latest updated online studio platform. Already boasting a dedicated Instagram following of over 30,000 women and subscribers from across the U.S., WeaponUP is quickly becoming a go-to destination for those seeking a distinctive, fun and empowering workout experience.By blending yoga postures and flows with the strength training of the kung fu sword, WeaponUP delivers a fitness alternative that appeals to a wide range of fitness levels and interests. The new platform builds on this innovative approach, offering users a suite of robust features to enhance their training and personal development, while also maintaining a fun and engaging atmosphere.The enhanced studio lets participants track daily streaks and practice time in a dedicated dashboard, encouraging consistent progress. Members can build a custom library of favourite classes, while an adaptive filter sorts lessons by difficulty and duration. A new events feature also highlights upcoming online and in-person sessions, keeping the community connected and informed.According to the WeaponUP co-founders, this platform launch is “just the beginning.” They emphasise that the studio will continue to evolve as the vibrant community of women grows, with future updates already planned to further enhance the user experience. The brand remains committed to listening to member feedback and adapting its offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of modern fitness enthusiasts.

