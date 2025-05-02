Mattress Warehouse Surpasses 500 Locations with Acquisition of 176 New Stores

Mattress Warehouse becomes the largest independent mattress retailer in the U.S.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse, the largest independently owned mattress retailer in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of 176 additional store locations — a significant milestone that propels the company to over 500 locations nationwide.The acquisition includes 73 former Mattress Firm stores, 103 Sleep Outfitters stores, seven distribution centers, and corporate offices in Lexington, Kentucky. This expansion dramatically strengthens Mattress Warehouse’s presence, spanning from New Hampshire to southern Florida and expanding westward to Chicago and Milwaukee.“This is a transformative moment in our growth story," said Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse. “We are excited to welcome these new stores — and the talented teams behind them — into the Mattress Warehouse family. This acquisition furthers our mission to improve lives through quality sleep. With an even larger footprint, we’re able to bring our unmatched selection of top mattress brands, exclusive bedMATCH technology, and award-winning customer service to more communities than ever before.”Since 1989, Mattress Warehouse has been a trusted destination for quality sleep products, offering the largest selection of leading mattress brands, adjustable bases, pillows, and other sleep accessories. Customers visiting the newly acquired stores can expect the same exceptional value, expert guidance, and personalized service that have defined Mattress Warehouse for more than 35 years.The timing of the acquisition positions Mattress Warehouse for immediate momentum heading into Memorial Day , one of the strongest mattress-selling holidays of the year. Mattress Warehouse is prepared for the demand, offering strong Grand Opening deals backed by industry-leading guarantees like the 1-Year Low Price Guarantee and the 100% Comfort Guarantee.Advising Mattress Warehouse on the transactions were Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP for legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal for accounting and due diligence.For more information or to find your nearest Mattress Warehouse location, visit www.mattresswarehouse.com

