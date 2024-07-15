Mattress Warehouse Opens New Location in West Orange’s Essex Green Town Center
West Orange residents can find all of their sleep needs here, including pillows, protectors and sheets.
Cutting-edge technology, sleep expertise and an extensive selection of top brands ensures that Mattress Warehouse guests find the perfect mattress.FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its newest retail location in the Essex Green Town Center, situated conveniently off I-280 at 495 Prospect Avenue in West Orange, NJ. The Essex Green Town Center is a vibrant shopping hub featuring prominent retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options. Mattress Warehouse joins this dynamic mix, providing West Orange residents with a local, dedicated mattress shopping experience.
This new store offers a wide selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from top brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Beautyrest, Purple, and Casper. Customers will benefit from expert advice and the exclusive bedMATCH diagnostic system, ensuring they find the perfect sleep solution tailored to their needs.
"Our new West Orange location highlights our mission of ‘Improving lives through quality sleep,’” says Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse. “We recognize that each person has unique sleep requirements, so we’re proud to offer the largest selection of brand names along with our advanced bedMATCH diagnostic system to help identify the right mattresses for each guest.”
The bedMATCH system, available in every Mattress Warehouse location, uses 18 statistical measurements and thousands of calculations to recommend the best mattresses for individual sleep preferences and needs.
“We’re eliminating the guesswork from mattress shopping,” Papettas adds. “The right mattress provides the necessary support for your body, helping you maintain uninterrupted, restorative sleep throughout the night.”
Recognizing the strong connection between quality sleep and overall physical and mental health, Mattress Warehouse is committed to its mission. The store features extensively trained sleep professionals in addition to its cutting-edge diagnostic technology. They also offer a 100% comfort guarantee, ensuring every customer finds the perfect mattress.
To celebrate the grand opening, Mattress Warehouse is offering special discounts and promotions, plus a 1-year price guarantee, and 0% interest financing options.
Mattress Warehouse of West Orange is open seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 10am-9pm, Saturday from 10am-8pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm. For more information, please visit www.mattresswarehouse.com.
Tracy Jones
Mattress Warehouse
+ +1 240-907-5728
tjones@mattresswarehouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram