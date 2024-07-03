Mattress Warehouse Enters the Atlanta Market with Two New Stores
Consumers to benefit as grand openings coincide with big 4th of July holiday deals.FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse, leading mattress retailer with over 325 locations, proudly announces the Grand Opening of its first two stores in the vibrant Atlanta market. Located in the prestigious cities of Acworth and Johns Creek, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its footprint throughout the East Coast.
The new stores feature a wide selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from renowned brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper and more. Expert advice and the use of Mattress Warehouse’s exclusive bedMATCH diagnostic system, ensures each customer finds the ideal sleep solution tailored to their needs and preferences.
"We're thrilled to introduce not only our extensive mattress selection, but also our commitment to exceptional service to the communities of Acworth and Johns Creek," said Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse. "Our goal is to enhance sleep quality for our guests, starting with the right mattress choice, guided by our advanced bedMATCH technology and our knowledgeable team."
Mattress Warehouse looks forward to becoming a trusted partner in the Atlanta area, providing not only quality products and expert service but also contributing to the local economy through job creation.
To celebrate the grand opening, special discounts and promotions are available just in time for the July 4th holiday. With a 1-year price guarantee, a 100% comfort guarantee, and 0% interest financing options, Mattress Warehouse makes it easy for customers to prioritize their sleep needs. Next day delivery is available.
Visit the new Mattress Warehouse locations at:
• Mattress Warehouse of Acworth: 3384 Cobb Parkway, Suite 170, Acworth, GA 30101
• Mattress Warehouse of Johns Creek: 11720 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 510, Johns Creek, GA 30097
The stores are open 7 days a week, Monday through Friday: 10am-9pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm and Sunday: 11am-6pm. For more information and for extended holiday hours, please visit www.mattresswarehouse.com
Tracy Jones
Mattress Warehouse
+1 240-907-5728
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram