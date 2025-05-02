Idaho Travel Council Announces May MeetingApr24

MEDIA ALERT

Idaho Travel Council Announces May Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (April 24, 2025) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Idaho State Capitol in the Lincoln Auditorium (700 W. Jefferson, Boise, ID) on May 1, 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and May 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. MT.

On Thursday, May 1, the meeting agenda includes updates on the strategic plan, lodging tax collections, and the grant program, and a scope of work change, followed by grant presentations and discussion. The Friday, May 2, agenda includes grant presentations and discussion.

View the full ITC agenda here with instructions to join the meeting via Zoom. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Industry.VisitIdaho.org or plan your Idaho vacation at VisitIdaho.org.

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov