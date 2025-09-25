Manufacturing Month WebinarOct01

StartOctober 1, 2025 MTAll day eventEndOctober 2, 2025 MTAll day event October is Manufacturing Month! Join the U.S. Commercial Service upcoming Manufacturing Month Kick-Off Event on October 1, 2025. This free virtual session will highlight export resources and opportunities available to U.S. manufacturers.

