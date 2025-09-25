Elevate Idaho WorkshopOct01

Elevate Idaho helps early-stage Innovators compete for federal research and development funds through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs – America’s Seed Fund – and connect to resources they need to take their venture to the next level of success.

The next workshop takes place on October 1 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT and will focus on “How to Explore what Federal Agencies are Interested in and Get to the “Why” the Agencies Would Consider Funding My Idea/Technology:.

