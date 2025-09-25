Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,647 in the last 365 days.

Elevate Idaho WorkshopOct01

StartOctober 1, 2025 12:00 PM MTEndOctober 1, 2025 1:00 PM MT

Elevate Idaho helps early-stage Innovators compete for federal research and development funds through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs – America’s Seed Fund – and connect to resources they need to take their venture to the next level of success. 

The next workshop takes place on October 1 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT and will focus on “How to Explore what Federal Agencies are Interested in and Get to the “Why” the Agencies Would Consider Funding My Idea/Technology:.

Find upcoming workshops and learn more here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elevate Idaho WorkshopOct01

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more