Dr. Elayna Fernández Wins Second Place for the Book FEMpower at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2025

FEMpower: Transformational Stories of Women Thriving Against All Odds Dr. Elayna Fernández | 5-time TEDx Speaker

The BookFest® Award-winning FEMpower is a compilation of transformational stories to help women and girls find their inner power and transform their lives.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.Dr. Elayna Fernández is a winner of Second Place at The BookFest Awards Spring 2025 for the book “ FEMpower : Transformational Stories of Women Thriving Against All Odds.” The book is honored in the Nonfiction Anthology category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Dr. Elayna Fernández says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating FEMpower: Transformational Stories of Women Thriving Against All Odds. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions and share their transformational stories with the world."FEMpower is a compilation of transformational stories to help women and girls find their inner power and transform their lives beyond any circumstance.The authors used Dr. Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System to share painful events and experiences that they turned into power to make a difference in the world today.Each of these inspiring women was a keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations and featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, the CW Network, and other national and international media. They were also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award to recognize their commitment to make an impact in the lives of women and girls in the United States and worldwide.Some of the chapters you don’t want to miss include:Create S.P.A.C.E.: Five Steps to Transform Workplaces for Women's Empowerment, by Carmen ParedesHow to Have Extraordinary Impact: One Table at a Time, by Dr. Zoe-Ann Hayden BartlettOur Voices: Shape Optimal Healthcare Journeys through Advocacy, by Lidia MolinaraSuicide Prevention: How to Be a SAFE Person and S.A.V.E. Lives, by Dr. Elayna FernándezHow to Find Strength for Every Struggle and Season in Motherhood, by Mirella AceboHow to Transform Your Timid Team Members Into Confident Powerhouses, by Mary OttmanOne Tool to End the Stigma of Hair Loss, by Stephanie L. AndersonDesireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Dr. Elayna Fernández as the winner of Second Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Dr. Elayna Fernández should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.To connect with Dr. Elayna Fernández, visit transformationalstorytellers.com , where she teaches heart-centered leaders how to harness the power of storytelling to empower people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.ABOUT THE AUTHORPresidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for her commitment to empowering people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole, Dr. Elayna Fernández has been an influential Storyteller and Story Strategist for over 20 years. As a Student of Pain and multiple-trauma survivor, she has spoken on prestigious stages worldwide, including TEDx and the United Nations. She’s the bestselling author of The Gifts of Pain series, creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytellers, and visionary behind the Transformational STORYtellers Community, where she teaches impact-centered leaders how to harness the power of storytelling to invite transformation.Dr. Elayna’s work has been featured in global media, including FORBES, The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, SUCCESS Magazine, Inc., Authority Magazine, KTLA, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Yahoo!, CNN en Español, the CW, Real Leaders, Entrepreneur on Fire, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, Univision, Thrive Global, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, BRAINZ Magazine, Despierta America, and more! She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com. She’s also been named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA and named one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders and a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine.To learn more, visit thepositivemom.com/ef, connect on LinkedIn, and follow her @thepositivemomAbout The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

Suicide Prevention: How to Be a SAFE Person And S.A.V.E. Lives | Dr. Elayna Fernández

