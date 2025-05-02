MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: RARE STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK REBEL PILOT HELMET SOARS INTO PROPSTORE AUCTION

Rebel Pilot helmet custom-made for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

This is the first time that this piece has come to market in more than 25 years after being in a private collection.

Only a handful of original helmets exist in private collections, and this helmet - with such exceptional provenance - is a superb helmet.” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore , one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, is set to unveil an extraordinary selection of film-used Star Wars collectibles at its upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, taking place this September!Among the highlights is an incredibly rare Rebel Pilot helmet custom-made for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Designed by Oscar-winning costume designer John Mollo - the visionary behind the iconic looks of Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker - this helmet remains in unrestored, original condition - a true survivor from the Rebellion!This helmet was custom-made specifically for The Empire Strikes Back (1980), with these helmets worn in the film's iconic Hoth battle sequence, where Rebel snowspeeder pilots gear up to take on Imperial walkers. It boasts distinctive features, including a yellow-tinted visor and a thick foam liner custom-fitted to the interior. Only two helmets with this original liner are known to exist in private collections, making this piece extremely rare and highly sought-after.Estimated between $200,000 - $400,000 (£150,000-£300,000). This is the first time that this piece has come to market in more than 25 years after being in a private collection, and prior to that, it originated from Patricia Carr, who served as the Assistant Production Manager on the original trilogy.This extraordinary piece follows a wave of incredible Star Wars sales for Propstore. In March, Chewbacca's Bowcaster sold for $768,600* (£578,000) and Luke Skywalker's Medal of Yavin achieved $378,000* (£284,000) during Propstore's Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. With the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back - originally released in May 1980 - fast approaching, demand for original trilogy memorabilia has never been stronger.*Sold prices are inclusive of Buyer's Premium.Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore and author of Star Wars Costumes: The Original Trilogy (created in collaboration with the Lucasfilm Archives), commented on the upcoming event: "Rebel Pilot helmets are one of the most sought-after artifacts from the original Star Wars trilogy. Only a handful of original helmets exist in private collections, and this helmet - with such exceptional provenance - is a superb helmet. These helmets were made in far smaller numbers than Imperial helmets such as stormtroopers and many were discarded at the end of production. The survival of this piece, unrestored and linked directly to The Empire Strikes Back, makes it a true treasure for collectors."Propstore is now accepting consignments for their 2025 auction sales.

