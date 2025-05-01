Filing Notice of Conditional Settlement Did Not Bar Dismissal

A judge did not err in dismissing an action when neither party showed up for trial, notwithstanding a notice of conditional settlement having been electronically transmitted to the court the previous afternoon, Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held, in a 2-1 decision.

