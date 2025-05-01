Sexual Violence Prevention Month Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2025

Government is proclaiming May 2025 as Sexual Violence Prevention Month in Saskatchewan in partnership with Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan.

Sexual Violence Prevention Month is a collaborative approach that unites communities, government agencies and advocacy groups in a shared mission to end sexual violence in Saskatchewan.

"We are proud to continue partnering with Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan on this important initiative," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "As a government we are committed to addressing and raising awareness about sexual violence as part of our ongoing work to build a healthy, vibrant Saskatchewan where everyone can live safely and free from violence."

In 2025-26, government will invest $31.7 million for interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $328,000 for second-stage housing and an additional $720,000 for community-based organizations, including those that deliver supports and services to individuals and families impacted by interpersonal violence, including sexual and physical violence.

“Sexual Violence Prevention Week is a time to reaffirm our commitment to preventing and ending sexual violence in all forms,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe physically, in their relationships and in their communities. During Sexual Violence Prevention Week, we stand with survivors and work towards a future free from harm.”

Government supports a variety of programs and initiatives that work to address and reduce sexual violence across the province, including:

"Sexual Violence Prevention Month is a time to raise awareness, inspire action and strengthen our efforts to end sexual violence in Saskatchewan," Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan Executive Director Kerrie Isaac said. "With our province facing one of the highest rates in Canada, it's critical to address root causes like addiction, which is closely linked to sexual violence. We call on communities, government and advocacy groups to work together for real prevention and support."

If someone you know may be at risk of sexual violence, or is looking for support and information about human trafficking and sexual exploitation, please find a complete directory of resources at sk.211.ca/abuse.

More information on events being held this month please visit: https://sassk.ca/initiatives/shining-a-light/svpm/.

For more information on programs and services provided by the Government of Saskatchewan, visit:

