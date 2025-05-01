First Lady Abbott Congratulates Columbus As 200th Film Friendly Texas Community

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the City of Columbus has been designated as the 200th Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission during a celebration at the Texas Capitol in Austin attended by community leaders from across the state.



“Congratulations to the City of Columbus on being named the 200th Film Friendly Texas Community,” said First Lady Abbott. “I am so proud of their hard work in earning this designation. The story of Texas has long been shared on screen as filmmakers and media producers have captured the beautiful vistas of our great state, the charm of our historic small towns, and the vibrancy of our big cities. With creative talent found all across Texas, we celebrate the local jobs created as well as the small businesses supported by the media productions hosted in our communities. I look forward to celebrating even more Film Friendly Texas communities as the future is brimming with even greater promise to come.”



Established in 2007, the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community Program is a training and certification program administered by the Texas Film Commission. The media production industries of Texas stimulate local economies by creating jobs for Texas-based cast and crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. Film Friendly Texas certified communities are prepared to accommodate film, television, commercial, and other types of media production. These communities are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs for services including catering, lodging, transportation, location rentals, lumber, construction supplies, dry cleaning, local trades, and more.



“The creative industries are incredibly important to the overall Texas economy,” said Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz. “Through the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community program, the Texas Film Commission educates and prepares diverse community partners across the Lone Star State so that they can be prepared to host moving image productions. Texas communities large and small can benefit from hosting productions that create jobs and attract production spending in the community. We are proud to welcome Columbus as the 200th Film Friendly Certified Community.”



“The Texas Film Commission is proud to partner with our communities to grow local jobs and expand local economies by making Texas the premier media production destination,” said Texas Film Commission Director Stephanie Whallon. “One of the most impactful resources is the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community Program. Time and again, our communities make magic happen; they go above and beyond for the joy and pride of seeing their community on screen and to bring new opportunities to their local businesses. Film production, like economic development, is a collaborative medium. We are lucky to have 200 community partners — and counting — from all corners of the state. We congratulate and welcome Columbus to our Film Friendly Texas family.”



“Congratulations to the City of Columbus on being recognized as the 200th Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Joan Huffman. “This is a tremendous achievement that highlights everything that makes Columbus such a unique and welcoming place. From the breathtaking scenic landscapes to the beautiful historic town square, Columbus offers filmmakers both an authentic and inspiring backdrop. This designation not only celebrates the rich history and natural beauty, but also showcases the spirit of community and hospitality that defines Columbus. I look forward to seeing more creative projects come to life in this remarkable Texas town.”



“We are excited to be the newest inductee into the Film Friendly Texas Community program,” said Columbus Mayor Lori An Gobert, RN. “We look forward to promoting our beautifully historic and friendly town to people in the media industry. We also are encouraged by the wonderful ongoing training and guidance offered by the Texas Film Commission.”



“The Columbus Chamber of Commerce congratulates the City of Columbus on the exciting designation as the 200th Film Friendly Texas Community,” said Executive Director Becky Nutt. “We are proud to partner with the City of Columbus and the State of Texas to support and promote filming in our region. A heartfelt thank you to Governor Abbott for his continued support of the film industry in Texas and to the Texas Film Commission for their dedication and hard work in making this recognition possible.”



Columbus joins 199 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline

